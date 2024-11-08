Ozaukee County 1959 cold case; genetic genealogy aids investigation

article

The Brief The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office has solved a 1959 cold case involving the death of a 7-year-old boy. Officials said the boy "died as a direct result of his torture and abuse by his adoptive parents." A funeral for the child will be held on Friday, Nov. 15 in Port Washington.



The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office revealed on Friday, Nov. 8 that investigators have solved a 1959 cold case involving the death of a 7-year-old boy found in a Mequon culvert. They say that child is Chester Alfred Breiney.

Officials in a lengthy post on the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said "Chester died as a direct result of his torture and abuse by his adoptive parents."

The complete back story

A news release from the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office says on Oct. 4, 1959 "a human skeleton was discovered in a culvert off of Davis Road, north of Bonniwell Road and south of Pioneer Road, in the City of Mequon. At the time of the discovery, the victim was estimated to be a child between the ages of 6-8 years old.

"The Mequon Police Department conducted the initial investigation, following up on over 200 leads. The Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation as it handled the evidence in the case. During the investigation, investigators became aware that the Houghton County, Michigan, Sheriff’s Department was conducting an investigation on a possible missing child, Markku Jutila. Houghton County Deputies were working with the Chicago Police Department after family members of William and Hilja Jutila became suspicious of the whereabouts of their adopted child. The Jutila’s had relocated from Houghton to Chicago and were not able to articulate where their 6-year-old son, Markku, was. During the interview with police, the couple admitted to fleeing Houghton for Chicago, disposing of the child’s body in a ditch in Mequon before arriving in Chicago. The mother, Hilja Jutila, confessed to physically beating her son to death.

"The Jutila’s were arrested by Chicago Police and Houghton County Investigators on March 28, 1966. During the psychiatric evaluations of the Jutila’s, they claimed that Markku had been ill and was sent home from kindergarten. The couple claimed Markku had been ill for several days before he was found dead in his room. They claimed they were afraid of what happened and made the decision to leave their home for Chicago, dumping Markku on the side of the road along the way. Houghton County Sheriff’s Department investigators contacted Mequon Police regarding the human remains located in the culvert and found they had similar features to Markku Jutila. Because of this, along with the statements to police provided by William and Hilja Jutila, the Jutila’s were arrested. They were extradited to Houghton County for prosecution.

"On Nov. 10, 1966 charges were dismissed because of the absence of corpus delicti and the failure of the prosecution to connect the skeleton of the child found in Mequon with the defendants. This decision followed three days of testimony during the preliminary examination, including from three Chicago Detectives, a University of Wisconsin anthropologist, a Wisconsin Crime Lab associate, and a Houghton County Deputy.

"It should be noted that the current investigation relied mainly on newspaper articles documenting this investigation in 1966 and some court records that were maintained. Most of the investigative reports were unable to be recovered due to the time that had passed.

"No further action was taken with this case until October 2023, when Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation Special Agent (S/A) Neil McGrath along with Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office Detective Scott Heller and Madison State Crime Lab Analyst Hannah Moos-Classon met with Dr. Jordan Karsten, Associate Professor and Department Chair of the Department of Anthropology, Global Religions, and Cultures with the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. Dr. Karsten and Analyst Moos-Classon had identified remains related to Wisconsin State Crime Lab (WSCL) case 6426, which included the complete skull of a subadult. A search of records archived by the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory indicated that WSCL 6426 was a nearly complete human skeleton that was found on October 4th, 1959, in Mequon, Ozaukee County, WI. WSCL Hannah Moos-Classon reviewed the Crime Lab records and contacted the Ozaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, who then requested WSCL and DCI assistance with identifying these specific remains. Dr. Karsten had possession of the skull at his lab at UW Oshkosh. Dr. Karsten explained how a radiographic comparison of the skull for case #6426 matched the cranial and mandibular radiographs Crime Lab Analyst Moos-Classon had provided relating to Ozaukee County case #59-127. Ozaukee County case #59-127 involved the discovery of a human skeleton on October 4, 1959 in the city of Mequon on the roadside/culvert area off of Davis Road, north of Bonniwell Road and south of Pioneer Road. The victim was estimated to be a child between 6-8 years of age at the time of death.

"It was determined that investigators would attempt to identify the individual utilizing DNA extracted from the skull and conducting investigative genealogy. With the assistance of Bode Technology Labs, an analysis was completed in May 2024. It was determined the remains belonged to a male individual. The DNA profile was entered into CODIS with no matching results.

"In July 2024, Investigators sought assistance from Othram Labs for the purpose of SNP DNA analysis. While awaiting those results, investigators continued to review information from the Mequon Police Department and Ozaukee County case. A newspaper article from the Milwaukee Journal dated from 1966 provided additional information regarding the adoption of Markku Jutila.

"With the news article information, S/A McGrath conducted research through the Houghton County Probate Court and Houghton Goodwill Farm in an attempt to uncover information regarding Markku. This research showed that Houghton Goodwill Farm was now called U.P. Kids and all records were held by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services in Lansing, Michigan. S/A McGrath received court records from Houghton County Court regarding the criminal complaint charging both William and Hilja Jutila with the murder of Markku.

"Additional skeletal remains with the same Wisconsin State Crime Lab number matching the skull were located by Dr. Karsten and UW Madison. Further examination was completed on these remains and it was determined the individual most likely suffered from significant neglect based on their dental health and new bone formation that was a result of infection, trauma to the periosteum, or bleeding. The individual may have suffered from rickets and had a healed fracture on one of the left ribs.

"Michigan State Police assisted S/A McGrath with obtaining a court order to review the adoption records for Markku Jutila. These records revealed that the birth name for Markku Jutila was Chester Alfred Breiney with a birth date of February 26, 1952. Chester’s birth mother was listed as Josephine Breiney of Houghton, Michigan. The father was listed as "unknown." Adoption records showed Chester was admitted to Good Will Farm, which was an orphanage, and was adopted by Russell and Hilja Jutila on March 24, 1955.

"In September 2024, investigative genealogy revealed, through a search of a public source DNA database, that the DNA extracted from the skull had several matches to family members of the Breiney family, particularly Josephine Breiney, mother of Chester Breiney. All investigative genealogy results supported that the skeletal remains belonged to Chester Alfred Breiney.

"S/A McGrath, Det. Heller, and Wisconsin Statewide Intelligence Center (WSIC) Analyst Melissa Marchant confirmed the family genealogy information and the links to the Breiney family. Investigators discovered that Josephine Breiney passed away in 2001 and had no living relatives.

"It has been concluded that the Ozaukee County unidentified remains from 1959 are those of Chester Alfred Breiney. The Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office reviewed the results and the positive DNA identification of the remains. Both individuals implicated in the death of the child, his adoptive parents William and Hilja Jutila, died in 1988. Therefore, there will be no future prosecution in this case.

"Investigators were unable to locate any photographs of Chester Alfred Breiney/Markku Jutila. DCI S/A Truli Nielsen conducted a facial reconstruction drawing from the skull remains to show what Chester looked like.

"Although no one will be prosecuted for Chester Alfred Breiney’s death, Chester may now rest in peace as the truth of his death is known. No child should leave this Earth like Chester did. All investigative parties involved in this case worked diligently to bring justice for Chester, beginning back in 1959 when he was found. It’s been 65 years since Chester was murdered, however, he was never forgotten."

Laying Chester to rest

Officials say because of the generous donations of many community members, Chester will call Port Washington his final home.

Details of Chester’s funeral are:

Date: Friday, Nov. 15, 2024

Time: 1 p.m.

Location of Funeral: St. John XXIII Parish - St. Peter of Alcantara Church located at 1800 N Wisconsin St., Port Washington

Location of Burial: A procession will follow to St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery located off of W. Beutel Rd. in Port Washington west of Holden Street

Officials say if you are interested in donating in memory of 7-year-old Chester, in lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Lakeshore Regional Child Advocacy Center (CAC). The Lakeshore Regional CAC is an integral partner to law enforcement, Ozaukee County and surrounding communities as they protect children through their advocacy of them.