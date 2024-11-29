Expand / Collapse search

Overnight arson in Milwaukee, multiple vehicles set on fire

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated  November 29, 2024 11:57am CST
Charred vehicle

    • Multiple vehicles were set on fire at a business in Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 29.
    • The arson happened on Silver Spring near Lovers Lane.
    • No one was injured.

MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to several vehicle fires at a business in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Nov. 29.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to the business on Silver Spring near Lovers Lane just after 2 a.m.

Milwaukee Police say a person intentionally set a fire that caused damage to multiple vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.

