Overnight arson in Milwaukee, multiple vehicles set on fire

article

The Brief Multiple vehicles were set on fire at a business in Milwaukee on Friday, Nov. 29. The arson happened on Silver Spring near Lovers Lane. No one was injured.



Firefighters responded to several vehicle fires at a business in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Nov. 29.

According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to the business on Silver Spring near Lovers Lane just after 2 a.m.

Milwaukee Police say a person intentionally set a fire that caused damage to multiple vehicles.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No injuries were reported.

MPD tips

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.