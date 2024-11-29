Overnight arson in Milwaukee, multiple vehicles set on fire
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters responded to several vehicle fires at a business in Milwaukee early Friday morning, Nov. 29.
According to the Milwaukee Fire Department, crews responded to the business on Silver Spring near Lovers Lane just after 2 a.m.
Milwaukee Police say a person intentionally set a fire that caused damage to multiple vehicles.
No injuries were reported.
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.