Expand / Collapse search

Overcoming season depression, tips on how to take care of yourself

By
Published  November 22, 2025 8:09am CST
FOX 6 WakeUp News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Overcoming seasonal depression

Overcoming seasonal depression

The days are getting shorter and shorter, and that means the holidays are getting closer. But many people find their moods shifting too. Life Coach Dr. Carolyn Anderson joined FOX6 WakeUp to help us understand why this happens and what we can do to take care of ourselves.

MILWAUKEE - The days are getting shorter and shorter, and that means the holidays are getting closer.

But many people find their moods shifting too.

Life Coach Dr. Carolyn Anderson joined FOX6 WakeUp to help us understand why this happens and what we can do to take care of ourselves.

FOX 6 WakeUp NewsInterviewsMental Health