Outpost Natural Foods: Healthy food trends for 2022

Outpost Natural Foods is ready to reveal some tasty and healthy ideas for the new year
Brian is at their Mequon location learning why comfort cooking could be the key to winning in 2022.
MEQUON, Wis. - From nostalgic noshes and flexitarian foods to immunity and brain boosters, the team at Outpost Natural Foods is ready to reveal some tasty and healthy ideas for the new year. Brian is at their Mequon location learning why comfort cooking could be the key to winning in 2022.
Would you like to reduce stress and anxiety, boosts your cardiovascular health or help support your immune system?
Brian is at Outpost Natural Foods where taking the right gummies may be the easiest resolution of the new year.
Outpost Natural Foods wants you check out some of the healthy pasta options
Brian is in Mequon where their new pastas are high in protein, low in carbs can be enjoyed regardless of your diet.
Beans are a great source of protein, fiber, iron, and vitamins
Brian is at Outpost Natural Foods in Mequon where their customers are using beans in everything from breakfast to dessert.
From nostalgic noshes and flexitarian foods to immunity and brain boosters
Brian is at their Mequon location with some foods and supplements that can help boost brain performance all year long.
Looking for a few new snack for the new year?
Brian is in Mequon checking out the new, exciting and wholesome snacks inspired by foods from other countries.
If 2022 has you focusing more on you, our lifestyle expert shares products that'll make sure your home, heart, and health take top priority.
Consumer reporter Steve Noviello had manufacturers send their latest gadgets to him. He joins FOX6 WakeUp with a look at the hottest tech.