Outdoor dining continues despite sub-zero temperatures

The bitter cold is expected to stick around, but that doesn't mean everyone is staying indoors.

It isn't your typical outdoor dining weather, but even with temperatures dipping below zero, Wisconsin restaurant owners are finding ways to keep outdoor dining alive.

Kate Teipel and her family left the warm Hubbard Park Lodge on Friday, entering the below-freezing outdoors. But they weren't cold for long. The lodge purchased four domes for dining this fall.

"When we sat there and thought about how we’re going to survive the winter, this came out to be one of the best ideas that we had," said Daniel Vaneck, general manager of Hubbard Park Lodge.

Three heaters keep the domes at toasty 75 degrees. Everything is sanitized between each group of guests, and servers state out of the bubble as long as possible -- even when wind chills dip below zero.

Server Roxx Lentz is grateful for the steady business -- rain or shine.

"Right now I have three pairs of pants on," Lentz said. "It’s the snowstorms that we get that I’m surprised people still come out."

The restaurant is choosing to stay open no matter the temperature, designing service to be quick.

"We make sure each employee spends minimal time outside. We got the dome their food and their drink in a matter of 2 to 3 minutes, and we get right back inside," said Vaneck.

The Teipels, meanwhile, stayed comfortable inside their bubble -- proving themselves to be true Wisconsinites in the process.

"Just the experience of it and again being around the table together in a different environment than our home," said Kate Teipel.

Hubbard Park Lodge still has some reservations available for this weekend, but Valentine's Day is all booked.

The restaurant said it plans to bring back the domes every winter, even when the pandemic is over.