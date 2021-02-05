Winter weather throws wrench in COVID-19 vaccination schedules

The bitter cold is making it tough for some Wisconsinites to get to their COVID-19 vaccination appointment, but, despite the weather, those doses need to be distributed.

As now piles up outside Hayat Pharmacy in Milwaukee, so do the calls regarding vaccine appointment cancellations.

"No matter the season, temperature, weather conditions it’s extremely important to get vaccinated," said Tamir Kaloti with Hayat Pharmacy.

As the weather prompted dozens of cancelations, they were made up for by Hayat Pharmacy's waitlist and walk-ins.

"It makes us a little nervous just because I want everyone to get their vaccine," said Lauren Splawn with Hayat Pharmacy. "Due to the weather this weekend there was around 50, so we did have some people walk-in and we were going down that list and get those administered."

COVID-19 vaccine

Health workers stress that it's also important not to let any dose go to waste. So far, that hasn't happened.

Advertisement

"After we take them out of the fridge, they’re only good for a certain amount of time, so it’s really important to get those administered as quickly as possible and efficiently so that way we don’t waste anything," Splawn said.

Depending on the number of doses the pharmacy receives, that will determine the availability for a walk-in appointment. Workers at Hayat Pharmacy said the best thing you can do is register on their website.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.