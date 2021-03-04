Expand / Collapse search

Out-of-state vehicle title and registrations can now be done online

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Wisconsin Department of Transportation WisDOT

Wisconsin residents can now title and register their vehicles with out-of-state titles online.

According to a press release, nearly all Wisconsin title transfer applications can now be initiated online with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles’ (DMV) eMV Public online application

"Over the past few years, nearly 19% of all used vehicle title transactions were for out-of-state vehicles," DMV Administrator Kristina Boardman said. "That’s more than 100,000 DMV customers each year who now have the opportunity to conveniently apply online for expedited processing. It’s part of our ongoing effort to offer greater customer service."  

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Last year, Wisconsin DMV welcomed 50,344 new residents to Wisconsin amid a pandemic. This new online system will help make becoming a Wisconsin resident and obtaining Wisconsin plates, including some specialty plates, even easier.

‘Can you call my mom?’ Wrong-way driver leads Greenfield pursuit

A 28-year-old man was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, March 3 following a police pursuit in Greenfield.&nbsp;&nbsp;

Kenosha COVID-19 vaccine clinic moving, capacity to increase
slideshow

Kenosha COVID-19 vaccine clinic moving, capacity to increase

Kenosha County Public Health is moving COVID-19 vaccine clinics from the Job Center to a larger venue beginning Wednesday, March 10.

12-year-old girl and her dog at center of Jefferson river rescue
slideshow

12-year-old girl and her dog at center of Jefferson river rescue

While trying to help the girl and her dog who had fallen through the ice, two good Samaritans also fell into the frigid Rock River on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police investigate crash involving school bus near 7th and North
slideshow

Milwaukee police investigate crash involving school bus near 7th and North

Milwaukee police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened Thursday, March 4 near 7th and North. 