'Our True Colors:' New mural celebrates diversity in Milwaukee

As part of SHARP Literacy’s Summer Learning/Art on the Move Program, the organization partnered with several Milwaukee-area schools and community learning centers to create a large-scale mural that celebrates diversity.

Mural unveiled in Milwaukee

"Our True Colors" was unveiled in Milwaukee’s historic Bronzeville district on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Community Artist Vedale Hill led the remote-learning, STEM-based art project, which included the participation of approximately 50 elementary school students from NeuLife Gwen T. Jackson, NeuLife Brown Street Academy, Neighborhood House, and Messmer Saint Mary.

Mural unveiled in Milwaukee

Students used math, ratios, and data science to paint mural pieces representing themselves.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Advertisement

A news release says by creating characters painted with their skin tone and favorite color, students embraced what makes each of them unique. Within the completed 8’ x 16’ piece, students see not only what makes them special as individuals, but what makes their neighbor and the city of Milwaukee a diverse community.