'Our neighbors are struggling:' Milwaukee church hosts supply drive for nearby preparatory academy

Milwaukee students are getting ready to hit the books, and while school will look a little different this year -- supplies are still necessary.

"The kick off of the school year is you go to buy your school uniforms, and you go to buy your school supplies," said Marisol Alamo of St. Augustine Preparatory Academy.

Mercy Hill Church in Milwaukee hosts supply drive for St. Augustine Preparatory Academy

"Students still need to get their work done, whether it's from home or in the classroom," Mercy Hill Church Youth Pastor Nathan Bowling said.

Many families have been impacted by COVID-19. With that in mind, Mercy Hill Church in Milwaukee decided to help out students at St. Augustine Preparatory Academy.

"They're less than a half a mile away from us," Bowling said.

The church is holding a school supply drive during the tough times.

"Our community and our neighbors are struggling right now, and we just wanted to be able to provide resources the best way that we could," Bowling said.

From pens to folders, donations are piling up.

While looking for supplies may bring a sense of normalcy to some, this drive is aimed at providing relief during the pandemic.

"One item adds up and provides something, and relief for one student and one of their families," Alamo said.

Mercy Hill Church in Milwaukee

If you'd still like to donate, bring those supplies to Mercy Hill Church on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The drive lasts until Aug. 17.

For a list of supplies needed, CLICK HERE.