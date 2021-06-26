Expand / Collapse search

Oshkosh man arrested for 8th OWI

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man has been arrested for operating while intoxicated, his eighth offense.

Jeffrey Schertzl, 54, was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Friday evening, June 25 on southbound I-41 near County Highway N in Fond du Lac after troopers noticed a vehicle parked on the highway. 

Schertzl showed signs of impairment and after standardized field sobriety tests, he was arrested. 

An evidentiary blood draw was completed at a nearby hospital, and Schertzl was later booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail. 

Charges include 8th offense operating while under the influence and operating while revoked. He was additionally placed on a parole hold.

