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Oscar's Frozen Custard in Waukesha reopens after fire destroyed shop

By and
Published  May 12, 2026 9:18pm CDT
Food and Drink
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Oscar's Frozen Custard in Waukesha back open after being destroyed by fire

Oscar's Frozen Custard in Waukesha back open after being destroyed by fire

In November of 2024, Oscar's Frozen Custard in Waukesha was destroyed by fire - today they officially reopen. Brian Kramp is with the family that's looking forward to serving guests Oscar's signature frozen custard later today.

The Brief

    • Fire destroyed Oscar's Frozen Custard in Waukesha 18 months ago.
    • On Tuesday, the owners officially reopened their new shop at the same site.
    • No official cause of the fire was ever determined.

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. - Oscar's Frozen Custard officially reopened in Waukesha on Tuesday, 18 months after fire destroyed the business on Moreland Boulevard.

The backstory:

Fire destroyed the shop on Nov. 19, 2024. The 911 call from a passerby came in shortly after midnight, about an hour after everyone left the building.

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It took 90 minutes for firefighters to get the blaze under control, but the structure was deemed a total loss. The location, one of three, had been in operation for 33 years.

No official cause was ever determined. Officials said, due to the severe damage caused during the fire, an ignition source was unable to be identified. It has also been determined no foul play was involved in this incident. 

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Waukesha fire, Oscar's Frozen Custard destroyed: 'We were in shock'
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Waukesha fire, Oscar's Frozen Custard destroyed: 'We were in shock'

Fire destroyed Oscar's Frozen Custard in Waukesha early Tuesday morning, Nov. 19. The structure is a complete loss, according to the fire department.

In September, the owners broke ground on the new building at the site where the previous restaurant burned down in 2024. 

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Oscar's owners wrote:

"After a long wait, a full rebuild, and so much anticipation from this amazing community… today was a really special day for all of us.

"To everyone who checked in, followed the progress, shared memories, sent encouragement, and patiently waited for us to reopen — thank you. Your support meant more than you know.

"We’re beyond excited to welcome you back for burgers, fries, custard, and all your Oscar’s favorites once again."

The Source: FOX6 News spoke to the owners, went to Tuesday's reopening and referenced prior coverage related to the fire.

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