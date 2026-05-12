The Brief Fire destroyed Oscar's Frozen Custard in Waukesha 18 months ago. On Tuesday, the owners officially reopened their new shop at the same site. No official cause of the fire was ever determined.



Oscar's Frozen Custard officially reopened in Waukesha on Tuesday, 18 months after fire destroyed the business on Moreland Boulevard.

The backstory:

Fire destroyed the shop on Nov. 19, 2024. The 911 call from a passerby came in shortly after midnight, about an hour after everyone left the building.

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It took 90 minutes for firefighters to get the blaze under control, but the structure was deemed a total loss. The location, one of three, had been in operation for 33 years.

No official cause was ever determined. Officials said, due to the severe damage caused during the fire, an ignition source was unable to be identified. It has also been determined no foul play was involved in this incident.

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In September, the owners broke ground on the new building at the site where the previous restaurant burned down in 2024.

What they're saying:

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Oscar's owners wrote:

"After a long wait, a full rebuild, and so much anticipation from this amazing community… today was a really special day for all of us.

"To everyone who checked in, followed the progress, shared memories, sent encouragement, and patiently waited for us to reopen — thank you. Your support meant more than you know.

"We’re beyond excited to welcome you back for burgers, fries, custard, and all your Oscar’s favorites once again."