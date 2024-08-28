Expand / Collapse search

Oscar’s Frozen Custard in Franklin; celebrating 40th anniversary

By
Updated  August 28, 2024 10:02am CDT
Out and About
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Oscar’s Frozen Custard

Brian Kramp is in Franklin with the owner of Oscar’s who’s celebrating the family’s 40th year in business.

Back in 1984 when Oscar’s Frozen Custard opened in West Allis, our area was already known for being a mecca for the creamy frozen dessert, but a new family wanted to get in the action. Brian Kramp is in Franklin with the owner of Oscar’s who’s celebrating the family’s 40th year in business.

History of custard machine

Brian Kramp is in Franklin helping Oscar’s Frozen Custard celebrate their 40th Anniversary with a tasty history lesson.

Types of burgers, grilled chicken

Brian Kramp is at their Franklin location where they grill up Oscar’s Famous Burgers.

Fountain area, where sundaes are made

Brian Kramp is in Franklin helping the team celebrate their 40th anniversary.

Homemade cones

Brian Kramp is at Oscar’s Frozen Custard where the smell of homemade cones will entice you to sample their specialties.

Oscar Mountain Sundae

Brian Kramp is enjoying some Polar Bear Tracks Frozen Custard while checking out the train on the tracks at Oscar’s.