Oriental Theatre undergoing restoration project while closed due to COVID-19

Many movie theaters across the country remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, one local theater is using the extended closure as an opportunity.

The Oriental Theatre has been closed to the public since March 13. But inside, things have not been quiet.

"As bad as this all is, we're actually fortunate in the timing of it," said Sebastian Mei, Chief Marketing & Development Officer, Milwaukee Film.

Milwaukee Film is in the middle of a $6 million project to restore the almost 100-year-old building.

When Milwaukee Film took over the building in 2018, there were pieces of plaster falling from the ceiling, and restoring the ceiling has been one of the most complicated parts of this process.

Oriental Theatre on Farwell Avenue in Milwaukee

The project, initially scheduled to be complete in 2022, is now back on track to be finished by the end of Oct. Workers are taking advantage of each day the theater stays closed.

"We’re going to get as much done as we possibly can while the theater is forced to be closed due to the pandemic and due to safety concerns. This is a good time to try and get that done," said Mei.

Those who are seeing the changes in person are excited to once again show off the theater to the public.

An exact re-opening date has not been set.

Until the theater re-opens -- Milwaukee Film is offering a virtual program called "Sofa Cinema."