Oreo and Ritz join together for limited-time, sweet and salty snack

article

Ritz Crackers and Oreo cookies are joining together in a snack marriage of sweet and salty, which fans will be able to order for a limited time.

The two brands, which are owned by the massive food company Mondelez International, are launching a snack called "Ritz x Oreo." One side is a cracker and the other side is an Oreo cookie, with a layer of peanut butter-flavored creme and another layer of cookie creme.

If this sounds enticing, the company is giving away the Ritz x Oreo snack for free beginning on Thursday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET. There are only 1,000 packs available, and customers also have to pay a $3.95 shipping and handling fee at checkout.

Customers can visit Oreo.com/Ritz to order once it’s live.

"Over the past few years, RITZ has been exploring innovative partnerships and experiences to spark excitement around our iconic, buttery cracker," Alexis Yap, senior brand manager at Ritz, said in a statement.

"We couldn’t resist the opportunity to collaborate with our friends at Oreo on a snack that’s part salty cracker, part chocolate cookie, and entirely delicious. This is a collab our fans won’t want to miss."

The RITZxOREO product mashup that’s one part RITZ Cracker and one part OREO cookie is pictured. (credit: Mondelez)

Mondelēz, which is headquartered in Chicago, has other popular brands like Cadbury, Chips Ahoy, Sour Patch, Trident and Triscuit within its portfolio.

Other interesting food products have made headlines in recent days. Tropicana dropped a limited-edition cereal intended to be eaten with orange juice instead of milk, while Krispy Kreme recently partnered with Cinnamon Toast Crunch to make new cereal milk-inspired doughnuts.

Advertisement

This story was reported from Cincinnati.