O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels car show back for 61st year

Milwaukee's largest indoor custom car show is back for its 61st year. From the classics to the ones you see in movies, it's a weekend made for auto lovers.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels is running Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25 at State Fair Park in West Allis.

"I’m so glad I can be here to carry on the legacy and represent dad and grandpa in this way," said Krysten Knievel, the granddaughter of Evel Knievel.

Knievel's grandpa and her dad, Robbie Knievel, were both professional motorcycle daredevils – breaking world records with their legendary jumps.

"It’s amazing to see how many generations of people they inspired over the course of their careers," added Knievel.

Capt. Robbie Knievel's jump bike

Robbie Knievel died in 2023 from cancer. In his honor, one of his last jump bikes is being put on display for everyone to see.

"Emotional, definitely emotional to see it for sure," she added.

The show has everything from stunt heroes to one of the world's favorite superheroes, more specifically his vehicle: five generations of the iconic Batmobile are on display.

"This is like a one-time in a lifetime that you will ever see the five generations of Batmobiles together in one time," said Mario Colasuonno, a builder and restoration specialist.

From all different designs, models and colors, World of Wheels brings in car lovers of all ages.

World of Wheels will be open on Saturday, Feb. 24 until 9 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can buy discounted tickets at O'Reilly Auto Parts Stores.

