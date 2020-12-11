Oracle relocates Redwood City headquarters to Austin, Texas

article

Oracle Corporation, a multi-billion dollar software and technology company, is the latest tech giant to announce that it's leaving Silicon Valley for Texas.

The company is by far the largest employer in Redwood City, with over 6,500 employees, representing 13.5% of the jobs in that city, according to city data.

Oracle made the announcement Friday afternoon and was first reported by Bloomberg.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott hailed the news that another tech company had been lured to the Lone Star state.

"Texas is truly the land of business, jobs and opportunity," he tweeted.

The announcement is the latest in a series of big companies to depart the area this month amid the pandemic.

Earlier this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced he was moving his residence to Texas and hinted his companies could too. And earlier this month, HP announced they too were relocating from Palo Alto to the Houston area.

Oracle was founded in 1977 by Larry Ellison in Santa Clara. In the 1980s, the company relocated their headquarters to Belmont, and soon after moved to their current location.

The iconic Oracle Parkway complex in Redwood City opened in 1989 and was constructed where the Marine World/Africa USA theme park existed before moving to Vallejo.

KTVU has reached out to Oracle for comment but has not heard back.

