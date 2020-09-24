Operation Legend: Feds make new arrest, recover firearms and drugs

article

New arrests have been made as part of Operation Legend.

The Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Gang Task Force in Milwaukee Police Department District 5 executed a search warrant near 47th and Vliet Street.

Officials say the warrant resulted in an arrest, recovery of firearms, controlled substances, and suspected illegal drug proceeds.

Officials say since Operation Legend’s launch in July 2020, more than 3,500 arrests – including approximately 200 for homicide – have been made; more than 1,000 firearms have been seized; and nearly 19 kilos of heroin, more than 11 kilos of fentanyl (enough to deliver more than five million fatal doses), more than 94 kilos of methamphetamine, nearly 14 kilos of cocaine, and more than $6.5 million in drug proceeds have been seized.

Of the more than 3,500 individuals arrested, approximately 815 have been charged with federal offenses. More than 440 of those defendants have been charged with firearms offenses, while more than 300 have been charged with drug-related crimes. The remaining defendants have been charged with various offenses.