Opening Day optimism: Brewers fans looking forward to season ahead

The Milwaukee Brewers started the 2023 season on the road, but there isn't a big league ballpark closer to home than Wrigley Field.

Fans took advantage Thursday, making the trip south for Opening Day against the Chicago Cubs. Those who spoke to FOX6 News seemed to have some realistic expectations for the season – at least before the game started.

At the corner of Addison and Clark on Chicago's north side, Austin Reynoso just had to see it for himself.

"I am a big fan of baseball, and I love winning against the Cubs," Reynoso said before the game.

Opening Day provides the chance to summit an MLB mountain, even in enemy territory. Like any good hike, the view from the top makes it all worth it.

"There's a lot of history there. My boys are at batting practice. It's a great day," said Reynoso.

For Ella and Marcus Gumz, Opening Day has become a bit of a tradition.

"I'm really excited," Marcus said.

"We go to it every year," said Ella.

The excitement of what's to come – and what's possible – are unmatched.

"The whole atmosphere about the stadium looks different. The fans act different," said Austin Smith.

What's not different is the heat of a rivalry.

"I wanna watch the Brewers smoke the Cubs," Tyler Solomon said.

Solomon hopes a young roster can lead the Brewers back to the playoffs: "I think we're gonna sneak our way into the playoffs, put up some competition just like always. We got a good shot. We got a good shot."

The excitement and optimism took a sour turn nine innings later; the Brewers were shut out in the first game of the season, losing 4-0.