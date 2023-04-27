Open Record: Your Right to Ride
MILWAUKEE - Auto repossessions are expected to climb this year now that consumers no longer benefit from more lenient leaders and stimulus programs. But car owners in Wisconsin do have some important rights. Plus, one man can't enjoy the Milwaukee RiverWalk to the fullest because of mechanical malfunctions. Contact 6 discovered improvements are on the way. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two recent consumer issues to hit the FOX6 inbox.
