Open Record: Winds of Change

From a new Milwaukee mayor to big projects that went bust, the winds of change are blowing the spring following the April 2022 election. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator invites FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about results and the impact of those results. Jason digs into culture wars affecting school boards as well as the dozens of mayor's races across Southeast Wisconsin. Bryan and Jason also talk about what's next for our area following the results of the April 5 election. In today's Off the Record segment, the team talks about which three apps on their phone they can't live without.

For all the April 5 election results and coverage, click HERE.

