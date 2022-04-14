Open Record: Under Suspicion

A Milwaukee man says he rushed his friend to the hospital to save his life and ended up with five police officers piled on top of him. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains why it's what officers left out of their reports that prompted that man to reach out to FOX6. Bryan walks through the timeline of that night in 2021. You'll also hear why Milwaukee police opened up an internal investigation after FOX6 requested records. Plus, a former detective and a civil rights lawyer weigh in on what happened that night.

