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Open Record: Take Shelter Now

By and
Published  April 16, 2026 12:35pm CDT
Open Record
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record: Take Shelter Now

Open Record: Take Shelter Now

Severe weather awareness week has more than lived up to its name as southeastern Wisconsin has been bombarded by repeated rounds of dangerous storms, tornadoes and flooding. This week on Open Record, Carl and Bryan ask FOX6 Weather Expert Rob Haswell how weather warnings have changed and why you should never rely on sirens alone. 

MILWAUKEE - Severe weather awareness week has more than lived up to its name as southeastern Wisconsin has been bombarded by repeated rounds of dangerous storms, tornadoes and flooding. This week on Open Record, Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn ask FOX6 Weather Expert Rob Haswell how weather warnings have changed and why you should never rely on sirens alone. Plus, Dr. Jeannette Sutton shares how emergency alerts are evolving with new technology. Plus, the 5 key things that every emergency alert should contain and what you should do when you get one.
 

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