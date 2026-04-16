Open Record: Take Shelter Now
MILWAUKEE - Severe weather awareness week has more than lived up to its name as southeastern Wisconsin has been bombarded by repeated rounds of dangerous storms, tornadoes and flooding. This week on Open Record, Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn ask FOX6 Weather Expert Rob Haswell how weather warnings have changed and why you should never rely on sirens alone. Plus, Dr. Jeannette Sutton shares how emergency alerts are evolving with new technology. Plus, the 5 key things that every emergency alert should contain and what you should do when you get one.
Related story links:
- Milwaukee area flooding forces closures, safety alerts
- Wisconsin severe weather; State of emergency declared by Gov. Evers
- Surveying storm damage in Waukesha County
- NWS confirms 4 southeast Wisconsin tornadoes from Tuesday storms
- Wisconsin severe weather alerts: Sirens, cellphones key tools
If you have a story tip for the FOX6 Investigators or a question you'd like to submit for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.