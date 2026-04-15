Wisconsin severe weather; State of emergency declared by Gov. Evers

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The Brief Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Wednesday declaring a state of emergency following severe storms, record rainfall, and widespread flooding. The order aims to secure resources for local communities to restore essential infrastructure and services. After meeting with residents in Juneau County on Wednesday, the governor is scheduled to survey damage in other impacted areas on Thursday.



Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order on Wednesday, April 15, declaring a state of emergency as communities across the state recover from severe storms, power outages, record rainfall, and flooding.

State of emergency declared

What we know:

The governor signed the order on Wednesday after traveling to Union Center in Juneau County. While there, he met with residents, emergency and first responders, and local partners.

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Gov. Evers surveys storm damage in Juneau County

On Thursday, Evers is set to view more storm damage in communities impacted by the storms.

What they're saying:

The governor issued the following statement in a news release:

"After severe storms that swept across the state and more still to come, it is critical that we ensure our communities have access to every available resource to help local folks and families in need and secure essential infrastructure. We are grateful to all of the neighbors, emergency and first responders, local partners, and volunteers, who are already working to support each other, respond to damages, restore essential services, and ensure that homes, buildings, and other important structures are as secure as we prepare for more severe weather to come. I encourage Wisconsinites to be sure to stay alert, look out for your neighbors, and take good care of each other as these storms continue moving across our state."

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