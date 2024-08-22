Open Record: Run DNC

Just weeks following the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, it's now Chicago's turn to host a convention. The DNC is in its final night and what a week it's been in both the Windy City and here in Milwaukee. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor Ted Perry on to talk about his experiences being on-site at both the RNC and the DNC. Ted talks about the impact of both conventions on battleground states like Wisconsin and what it could mean for the 2024 campaign for the White House.

For all things politics both in Wisconsin and across the country, stick with FOX6 on-air, online, and on FOX Local for the latest news.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.