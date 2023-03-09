Open Record: Rights and Rentals
MILWAUKEE - Consumers expect to find Airbnb rentals in the Wisconsin Dells, Door County and in northern Wisconsin. But, when it comes to city neighborhoods, what are the rules? Plus, they can’t work, have little money to fall back on, and are waiting months for the approval of claims that could put a roof over their heads. In this episode of Open Record, Contact 6's Jenna Sachs explains the delays and how it impacts some of the state's most vulnerable. Jenna also breaks down who is and isn't protected by Wisconsin law when it comes to short-term rentals.
Related episode links:
- Disability decision delays impact Wisconsin’s most vulnerable
- Wisconsin Airbnb rentals; what rights do neighbors have?
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.