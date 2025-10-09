Open Record: Pursuit of Justice
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department's chase policy is under scrutiny. It's been a deadly year for innocent bystanders and now the big debate for the department: To chase or not to chase. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about the policy, the problems, and a possible solution that comes in the form of new technology. Plus, we hear from a man who lost his brother in a crash that happened during a high-speed chase.
