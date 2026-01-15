Open Record: Power Surge
PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. - Wisconsin is in the midst of an unprecedented power surge. Mammoth data centers needed to power artificial intelligence are planned or under construction in multiple locations. This week on Open Record, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh, Bryan Polcyn and Jason Calvi explore the extreme electricity demands and water use concerns of data centers. Plus, how We Energies says it plans to ensure regular customers won't foot the bill.
