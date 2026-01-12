Wisconsin data centers; Assembly Republicans introduce legislation

The Brief Assembly Republican held a press conference on Monday regarding data centers across the state. Opponents of a Port Washington data center have launched a recall effort against the mayor following arrests at a council meeting.



Members of the Assembly Republican caucus held regional press conferences regarding data centers across the state on Monday, Jan. 12.

A new data center in Port Washington is set to be finished by 2028. Hundreds of acres of land will be cleared out for new construction.

What they're saying:

"In Wisconsin, we appreciate the fact that, while data centers have come here, there are an awful lot of things that people have concerns about to make sure that we do a better job ensuring that land, water, power, and the way that we use them are done in a way that aligns with or values, and also ensures that it gives us the opportunity to still be a home to data centers in a more important and hopefully fruitful way," said Robin Vos.

Affordability

What we know:

State Representative Robert Witke spoke on securing affordability, as many residents are concerned that data centers will up their electricity rates.

"This bill requires the Public Service Commission to ensure there are protections for rate payers by preventing data center operators from passing their electricity costs onto residential customers. Secondly, data centers must pay their own way to protect ratepayers from subsidizing large-scale private energy demands," said Rep. Witke.

Additionally, Witke said any renewable energy facility that primarily serves the land or the load of the data center must be on site.

"We did that for three different reasons," said Witke. "The legislation ensures that data centers generate their power locally. It minimizes the need for extensive new transmission infrastructure or grid updates. Secondly, this provision also lowers long-term energy costs and enhances the reliability of the operator. Data centers with renewable energy facilities on site benefit from stable energy costs. It also improves reliability by reducing dependence on distant grid power. And lastly, this allows efficient land use and prevents solar and wind farms from taking up additional land off-site. They will be confined to where the data center is built."

Port Washington data center

Protecting resources

What we know:

Representative Daniel Knodl talked about water usage and the protection of our lands.

"In these data centers, they're going to be required, and the technology is already in place, and they're already really using closed-looped systems. So the water that is used to cool the computing that is going on there simply needs an initial fill of the system. And once that system is filled, then that water is basically recycled and used in a closed loop. So it's not a continuous use of additional waters," said Representative Daniel Knodl.

In regard to the land, Rep. Knodl said the following:

"We'll have a bond in place that the data centers will have to make commitments that they're only going to use what they need in land. And if they would have an end-of-life situation, that land would have to be returned to the use – or if they stop in the construction, that that land will have go back to the original use," said Knodl.

Port Washington data center

What we know:

A group opposing a large data center project in Port Washington has filed paperwork to begin a recall effort against the city’s mayor, citing recent arrests at a Common Council meeting as a turning point.

A member of the Great Lakes Neighbors United group filed a recall petition with the city on Tuesday, Dec. 16. The filing comes as Port Washington Mayor Ted Neitzke addressed ongoing concerns about the $15 million data center project during a Common Council meeting later that night.

Dig deeper:

City leaders have maintained that the approval process for the data center was transparent, a claim the group strongly disputes.