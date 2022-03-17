Open Record: Overruled

A fight breaks out at a high school basketball game and the referees suspend everyone. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Sam Kraemer on to talk about both what happened on the court AND in court. A judge's ruling changed the course of the 2022 WIAA basketball playoffs. Sam, who has been covering this story, explains what it could mean for the future of high school sports.

