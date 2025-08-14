Open Record: One in a Thousand
MILWAUKEE - Thousands in southeast Wisconsin are grappling with flooded businesses, homes, basements, garages, and cars. This, after torrential rainfall pummeled the Milwaukee area. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explores the so-called 'Thousand Year' flood to hit the area. FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Wachs explains what happened from a meteorological perspective. Plus, you hear from FOX6 reporter Jason Calvi who has been covering the flooding clean-up since the rains stopped.
