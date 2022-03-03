Open Record: Oh! The places donations go

Expand / Collapse search

MILWAUKEE - It's been more than three months since the Waukesha parade tragedy. Since late November, millions of dollars have been raised for victims and their families. But since then, we've learned not all the money will go to the victims. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains why local non-profits want a cut and how one survivor feels about the motivation behind these donations.

