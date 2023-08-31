Open Record: No Sure Thing
MILWAUKEE - A trip to the Wisconsin Dells takes a sharp detour for one family. You'll hear why the family blames their travel agent. Plus, there's a new financial hit on people who own cars thieves are targeting. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two of the latest consumer issues to hit the FOX6 inbox.
- Wisconsin Dells vacation ruined by Facebook travel agent, family says
- Kia owner insurance coverage struggles amid rising rates
