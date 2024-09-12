Open Record: King of the Kitchen
MILWAUKEE - For years, Joe Bartolotta was the face of the Bartolotta Restaurants. After his passing several years ago, his brother, Paul, stepped in to lead and build on the family's legacy. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor and reporter Stephanie Grady on to talk about her most recent sit-down interview. Hear how Paul Bartolotta helped bring the hit show, 'Top Chef,' to Milwaukee, how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted their restaurants, how the family's restaurants continue to thrive in Milwaukee and surrounding communities, and what's next for Paul Bartolotta.
Related episode link:
.