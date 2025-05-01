Open Record: Immigration Showdown
MILWAUKEE - The FBI arrests a Milwaukee County judge accused of helping a man avoid immigration officials at the courthouse. Judge Hannah Dugan faces federal charges and her arrest has put Wisconsin back in the national spotlight in a showdown over immigration. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Bill Miston on to talk about what led to Dugan's arrest, what happened after, and what comes next in the case.
Stick with FOX6 for complete coverage of the case against Judge Dugan.
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.