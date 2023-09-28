Open Record: High Alert
MILWAUKEE - The federal government describes some edible THC products as deceptive, saying kids could mistake the packaging for their favorite snacks. Now, some industry retailers say they support the crackdown. Plus, one woman sold her car, but she kept getting parking tickets. What did the owner forget to do and why Milwaukee parking services is making changes after hearing from Contact 6? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two recent consumer issues to hit the FOX6 inbox.
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.