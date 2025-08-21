Open Record: Having a Ball
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers are bringing the energy and keeping the momentum going as they gear up for playoffs. Green Bay Packers training camp is off and running as the team looks to the start of the season, which is just weeks away. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 Sports Director Tim Van Vooren and FOX6 anchor Ted Perry on to talk all things Wisconsin sports. The trio will look at a Brewers season that started off somewhat slow and a Packers season full of hope.
