Open Record: Full of surprises

This time last year, we released an episode talking about the good things that happened in 2020. In this episode of Open Record, the FOX6 Investigators take time to talk about what surprised us in 2021. We share messages from others in our FOX6 family about what surprised them most this year. You'll hear about everything from launching to space and the Bucks to working from home and having more empathy.

