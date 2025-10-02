Open Record: The First Domino
MADISON, Wis. - The man in charge of a controversial beagle-breeding facility in Dane County is now prohibited from practicing veterinary medicine. That surprise decision came out of an emergency meeting of the state veterinary examining board. FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn has been following the story of Ridglan Farms and in this episode of Open Record, Polcyn explains what happens next for the breeding and research farm. Hear why the story is far from over, the things we still don't know regarding Ridglan Farms, and the painful dog research you're paying for.
Related episode links:
- Wisconsin dog breeding farm manager has veterinary license suspended
- Wisconsin dog breeding farm faces scrutiny; activists push for action
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.