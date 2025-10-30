Open Record: End of the Line
MADISON, Wis. - America's second-largest breeder of beagles for scientific research, will surrender its Wisconsin breeding license. Ridglan Farms, based in Blue Mounds, has been in the business of breeding and selling beagles for scientific research since 1966. That ends next year. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn explains what happened behind the scenes prior to this most recent decision and what happens next for Ridglan Farms.
