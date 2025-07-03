Open Record: Emotional Damage
MILWAUKEE - People trusted him with family heirlooms, but years later, they're wondering where their treasured instruments went. Plus, a local woman mourning the loss of her husband now needs to prove she didn't die, too. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6 reporter Jenna Sachs on to talk about two consumer problems brought to FOX6 that were also deeply personal.
Related episode links:
- West Allis business won't return heirloom pianos, customers say
- Wrongly declared dead, 83-year-old tries to revive Social Security status
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.