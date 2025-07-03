Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Emotional Damage

Published  July 3, 2025 12:14pm CDT
Treasured instruments missing for years

Contact 6's Jenna Sachs shares two recent consumer problems to hit the FOX6 inbox that deal with deeply personal and highly emotional issues.

MILWAUKEE - People trusted him with family heirlooms, but years later, they're wondering where their treasured instruments went. Plus, a local woman mourning the loss of her husband now needs to prove she didn't die, too. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6 reporter Jenna Sachs on to talk about two consumer problems brought to FOX6 that were also deeply personal. 

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.

