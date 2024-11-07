Open Record: Election Aftermath

While the race to the White House and the U.S. Senate seat vote in Wisconsin are both settled, we're still seeing results trickle in for other close races across the state and the country. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs and FOX6 political reporter Jason Calvi on to talk about Tuesday's election. The trio will talk about Donald Trump's win, the race between Tammy Baldwin and Eric Hovde, the hundreds of local referendums, and several other races on the ballot around Wisconsin.

FOX6 has complete and comprehensive election results, and you can find them here.

