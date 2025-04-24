Open Record: Draft Weekend
It's the biggest off-season event of the year in the NFL's smallest city. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 reporter Sam Kraemer on to talk about preps in Green Bay and what to expect in Titletown and across Wisconsin over the next several days. We also hear from Team Lammi and Visit Milwaukee and the unique partnership they have this NFL Draft weekend.
Related episode links:
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.