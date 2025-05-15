Open Record: Costly Mistakes
Veterans exposed to harmful chemicals while serving our country are eligible for benefits under a relatively new law. As more people file claims, others are frustrated by their denials. Plus, a Racine community theater is shocked to find its tickets for an upcoming show are being sold at a huge mark-up. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two recent consumer issues to hit the FOX6 inbox.
If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.