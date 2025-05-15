Expand / Collapse search

Open Record: Costly Mistakes

Published  May 15, 2025 12:05pm CDT
Costly mistakes; Contact 6 lays out two recent consumer issues

A Racine community theater is shocked to find its tickets for an upcoming show are being sold at a huge markup.

Veterans exposed to harmful chemicals while serving our country are eligible for benefits under a relatively new law. As more people file claims, others are frustrated by their denials. Plus, a Racine community theater is shocked to find its tickets for an upcoming show are being sold at a huge mark-up. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on to talk about two recent consumer issues to hit the FOX6 inbox.

If you have an issue that needs investigating or have a question for our Off the Record segment, email the FOX6 Investigators.

