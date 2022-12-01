Open Record: Cost and benefit

While you have probably heard of a payday loan, what do you know about installment loans? The quick-cash method that could have you taking a big risk. Plus, hearing aids are now available over-the-counter. How do they stack up against prescription hearing aids? In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invite Contact 6's Jenna Sachs on the episode to talk about two of the latest consumer issues to hit the FOX6 inbox: Installment loans and OTC hearing aids. Jenna explains what an installment loan is the risks associated with getting one. She also breaks down the difference between over-the-counter hearing aids and ones you get with a prescription.

