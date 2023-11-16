Open Record: Coming Soon
MILWAUKEE - The Hollywood strikes are over and that means new movies and several streaming series are coming back. In this week's Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites Hollywood insider Gino Salomone on to talk about the most recent Hollywood union to strike a deal with the studios. Gino explains the deal reached and what that means for your favorite movies and shows. Plus, we talk about Gino's long career in radio and television and how he got into the business.
