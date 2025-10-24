Open Record: Blazing Paddles
MILWAUKEE - It's the fastest growing sport in America, but if you think pickleball is only played by retirees, think again. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn invites FOX6 anchor Ted Perry on to talk about how pickleball courts are popping up everywhere, including makeshift ones at firehouses across Milwaukee. You'll hear how it's helping crews form important bonds while flexing their competitive spirit. Plus, we talk with the Southeastern Wisconsin Association of Pickleball about the popular sport, and you'll learn about expansive indoor courts popping up across the state.
