Oneida Casino shooting: Police identified by DOJ

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) on Friday, May 7 released information on its investigation into the May 1 shooting at the Oneida Casino complex in Ashwaubenon.

During the incident, DOJ said, law enforcement contact teams responded to the active threat and came into contact with the suspected shooter near the first-floor parking ramp on the east side of the Radisson Hotel – part of the Oneida grounds. Three Green Bay police officers fired their weapons and struck the suspect. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

DCI is leading the investigation into the shooting of the suspect. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation of the double homicide and attempted homicide that occurred that night.

The suspect was previously identified as Bruce Pofahl, 62. Authorities said he walked into the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar and shot Ian Simpson, 32, and Jacob Bartel, 35. Pofahl went outside and shot another restaurant employee, 28-year-old Daniel Mulligan, the sheriff said.

The involved officers are cooperating with DCI and have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy. The involved officers are identified by DOJ as:

Sgt. Brian Jordan, 21 years with Green Bay Police Department

Officer Makayla Wolfe, two years with Green Bay Police Department

Officer Ben Snyder, nearly two years with Green Bay Police Department

DCI is continuing to review the evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Brown County District Attorney when the investigation is over.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is currently available.