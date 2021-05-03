Oneida Casino shooting: Law enforcement offer investigation update

Law enforcement is expected to provide an update on Monday, May 3 regarding the shooting incident that happened at the Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon on Saturday night.

The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the restaurant at the casino complex operated by the Oneida Nation, whose reservation is located on the western side of Green Bay -- about four miles from Lambeau Field. The complex includes a casino, conference center, hotel and restaurant. Between 150 and 200 people work there, tribal leaders said.

Law enforcement at scene of active shooter situation at Oneida Casino in Ashwaubenon

A gunman, who has yet to be identified, opened fire at the casino complex, killing two people and wounding another. Officials say the shooting did not appear to be a random attack.

On Sunday, Oneida Nation tribal leaders said they were in shock over the incident. Officials said the tribe prohibits firearms on its properties but that "(mass shootings are) kind of a regular thing in this country."

Counselors are assisting casino employees who may need help following this incident.

The officers involved in this incident are on administrative leave.

Associated Press contributed to this report.