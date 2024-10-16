Milwaukee police chase, crash; light pole, parking meters hit, man charged

article

A Milwaukee man has been criminally charged in connection to a police chase that ended in a crash on Monday, Oct. 7. The vehicle involved was stolen. Prosecutors say 23-year-old Omega Merchant fled a traffic stop at speeds that reached over 100 mph. The pursuit ended in a crash.

According to the criminal complaint, at approximately 11:22 p.m., officers were traveling southbound on S. 6th Street approaching W. Orchard Street when they spotted a gray 2019 Infiniti Q50 with no front license plate and aftermarket window tint applied to the side windows.

The officers made a U-turn and attempted to catch up to the Infiniti and conduct a traffic stop. At that time, officers say the driver, later identified as Omega Merchant, accelerated northbound and drove around a vehicle that was stopped at a red light.

The complaint says the officer continued northbound on S. 6th Street past W. Greenfield Avenue, attempting to catch up to the Infiniti as the vehicle accelerated northbound, traveling at approximately 80 mph in the 30 mph zone approaching the stop sign at S. Baroga Street. The Infiniti then ran a stop sign in excess of 80 mph and continued to accelerate northbound, approaching the red light at W. Washington Street.

13th and Wells, Milwaukee

Per the complaint, the Infiniti then ran a red light at W. Washington Street at approximately 90 mph in a 30 mph zone.

As the Infiniti reached the area of 13th and Wells, the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to skid sideways where it struck multiple parking meters before colliding with a light pole, severing the Infiniti in half, according to the complaint.

As a result of the crash, debris and the parking meters struck several vehicles in the nearby parking lot.

Following the crash, officers searched Merchant and located a clear plastic corner cut baggie containing a white rock substance suspected to be crack cocaine, as well as a black functional digital gram scale. He was taken to Froedtert Hospital for medical clearance.

A check of the gray 2019 Infiniti Q50 revealed it was stolen.

According to the complaint, a download of the vehicle’s airbag control unit revealed that the Infiniti was traveling at 104 mph 1.5 seconds prior to the collision.

Omega Merchant is facing the following charges:

First degree recklessly endangering safety

Four counts of vehicle operator flee/elude officer causing damage to property

Possession with intent to deliver

Merchant is set to appear in court on Oct. 22 for his preliminary hearing.