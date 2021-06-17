Expand / Collapse search

Old World Wisconsin reopens Thursday, has new attractions

Old World Wisconsin is our state’s premier living history destination and today they officially reopen to the public

Brian is in Eagle Wisconsin with some of the newest attractions to the grounds.

Old World Wisconsin is an open-air museum that depicts housing and the daily life of settlers in 19th-century Wisconsin

One thing they made a lot of back then was butter and Brian is getting a look at the method they used more than one hundred years ago.

About Old World Wisconsin (website)

This season, we are excited to welcome visitors to Old World Wisconsin for general admission and special experiences such as the Family Fun Drive, Guided Journeys, and Legends & Lore. See below for more information on exploring history in a new way.

Old World Wisconsin first opened 45 years ago and today they’re kicking of another season

Brian is in the Shoe Shop learning more about a trade that date back the late 1800’s.

Old World Wisconsin is now open for General Admission | Thu – Sun | 10 AM to 4 PM

General admission tickets are available for purchase in advance online or on-site when you arrive!

Did you know that the largest outdoor museum of rural life in the United States in located in Wisconsin?

Brian is going back in time doing a little shopping in their general store.

Join us for Guided Journeys on Wednesdays this summer.

The Wisconsin Historical Society is committed to prioritizing the health and safety of our guests, members, and staff. Read the information below to learn about our 2021 health and safety protocols.

The stories of early immigrant settlers come to life when you explore homes, farms, and gardens at Old World Wisconsin

Brian is checking out what they’re growing in the Yankee Garden.